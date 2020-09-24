OneFour to feature on remix of Headie One’s ‘Ain’t It Different’

Sydney drill group OneFour will feature on a remix of Headie One’s recent track, ‘Ain’t It Different’, set for release tomorrow (September 25).

The track was teased on OneFour’s Instagram account, along with the hashtag “#HeadieOneFour”.

‘Ain’t It Different’ was released by Headie One back in August and features Stormzy and AJ Tracey. The track incorporated samples from Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ ‘Pretty Little Ditty’ and M-Dubs’ ‘Bump and Grind’.

The track is lifted from Headie One’s forthcoming album, ‘EDNA’, scheduled for release later this year. The album follows on from his April mixtape, ‘GANG’, a collaboration with producer Fred again.

Earlier this week, OneFour featured in a remix of UK rapper Dutchavelli’s track, ‘Bando Diaries’. The accompanying music video included scenes of OneFour filmed back home in Sydney.

OneFour’s last original release was ‘Home and Away’ in July. The track arrived to coincide with the announcement of their forthcoming debut EP.

At the time of its release, OneFour explained how ‘Home and Away’ touches on life in their hometown of Mount Druitt, “a far cry from the sun-soaked sceneries that dominate mainstream depictions of Australia on television screens and tourism brochures”.