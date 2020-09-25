Oneohtrix Point Never announces new album ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced the release of his ninth studio album, ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’.

The title of the album is a rough play on words of Boston’s Magic 106.7 radio station, sometimes misheard as Oneohtrix Point Never.

The wunderkind producer has also shared three “prelude” songs, entitled ‘Drive Time Suite’. One of the tracks, ‘Long Road Home’ features vocals from Caroline Polachek. Listen to the EP below.

Advertisement

‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’ is set for release on October 30 via Warp Records. The ‘Drive Time Suite’ tracks open the forthcoming 17-track album.

Oneohtrix Point Never soundtracked the Adam Sandler-starring Safdie Brothers crime thriller Uncut Gems last year.

It was later revealed that the producer recorded music with The Weeknd, who makes a cameo in the film as himself, intended for use on the soundtrack. According to an interview in Variety, the pair “made like four or five amazing tracks”.

In April, Oneohtrix Point Never shared a new hour-long mix, entitled ‘Depressive Danny’s Witches Borscht Vol. 1: Demented Ass Music From Outer Space’ on the Safdie brothers’ online radio station, Elara Radio.

Advertisement

The producer’s last full length album was 2018’s ‘Age Of’. He followed that record with two EPs, ‘The Station’ and ‘Love in the Time of Lexapro’.