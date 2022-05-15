OneRepublic share new single ‘I Ain’t Worried’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack

OneRepublic have shared a new single titled ‘I Ain’t Worried’, marking their contribution to the new Top Gun: Maverick movie soundtrack.

The cut is the second song to be released from the Tom Cruise-starring film’s accompanying soundtrack, following Lady Gaga‘s emotional theme song ‘Hold My Hand’. In contrast, OneRepublic’s ‘I Ain’t Worried’ is a pop-fuelled, upbeat number, driven by cheery whistling and buoyant percussion.

It arrived alongside an accompanying music video, comprising clips from the forthcoming movie. Among these are shots of star Tom Cruise flying a fighter jet, playing beach volleyball and cruising around on a motorbike. Check it out below.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 classic, which helped launch Tom Cruise’s Hollywood acting career. Set 30 years later, the new film sees Crusie reprise his role as US navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now a lieutenant. It also stars Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Miles Teller and Jon Hamm, among others.

The film was originally slated for release in July 2019, but this was pushed back several times. It’s now set to arrive in cinemas later this month on May 27, with the soundtrack to be released simultaneously.

‘I Ain’t Worried’ is the second new original song from OneRepublic this year, following the release of ‘West Coast’ in February. They also released a live album titled ‘One Night In Malibu’, which featured a selection of their most well-loved tracks recorded during a live stream in October last year.