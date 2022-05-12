ONEUS take over an amusement park in teaser for ‘Bring It On’ MV

ONEUS have unveiled a new music video teaser for their upcoming single, ‘Bring It On’.

The brief teaser clip, which dropped on May 12, begins with the camera zooming in on a figure with a black bag over his head, sitting in front of the entrance to a classically-designed movie theatre. However, the bag later lifts to reveal member Leedo.

ONEUS are then spotted in various parts of an amusement park in quick succession, each holding various court cards. The teaser also features several shots of the song’s choreography, soundtracked by a high-octane instrumental. ‘Bring It On’ is due out on May 17, alongside their new mini-album ‘Trickster’.

‘Trickster’ will be the boyband’s seventh mini-album so far, featuring an additional of six brand-new tracks excluding ‘Bring It On’. According to the album’s tracklist, Leedo had co-composed and written lyrics for ‘Skydivin”, and contributed to the lyrics for two other songs on the record.

Meanwhile, bandmate Ravn is credited as a lyricist in five of seven of the songs on the upcoming EP, namely ‘Intro: Who Got The Joker?’, ‘Bring It On’, ‘Fragile’, ‘Skydivin” and ‘Firebomb’ – and was also credited as a composer on the latter two songs.

The new mini-album will also mark ONEUS’ first domestic comeback of 2022, with their last release being November 2021’s ‘Blood Moon’ mini-album, led by the title track ‘Luna’. The song was also named one of the 25 best K-pop songs of 2021.

“With every iteration of the chorus, something new enters the fold: first, a dose of stabbing percussion, then, a rousing climax of vocal harmonies,” NME’s Abby Webster wrote of the song. “At times, ‘Luna’ threatens to trip on its own momentum or bend under the gravity and historic pull of its production, but ONEUS never waver in their tightrope walk and the result is nothing short of exquisite.”