ONEUS release teaser for fifth mini-album ‘Binary Code’

K-pop boyband ONEUS have announced their fifth mini-album ‘Binary Code’ with a brand-new teaser.

On April 22, the group released a short clip for the forthcoming release that features binary numbers before a pixelated version of the boyband’s logo appears. ‘Binary Code’ is set to be released on May 11.

‘Binary Code’ will be ONEUS’ second release of the year, following their debut studio album ‘Devil’ in January. That record featured the group’s breakout single ‘No Diggity’, which became their first song to make it onto the Gaon Digital Chart.

“We’re grateful to be able to continue to showcase ONEUS’ music through every album release,” the group told Newsen of ‘Devil’ at the time of release. “To a singer, the meaning of a full-length album is really special. In the process of achieving our dreams one by one, it feels like we’re leaving one big footprint behind.”

ONEUS made their debut in 2019 with their first mini-album, ‘Light Us’. The group were formed through the South Korean agency RBW Entertainment, which is also home to acts like MAMAMOO, PURPLE KISS and more.

RBW Entertainment also recently became the biggest shareholder of WM Entertainment by acquiring 70 per cent of its shares. The latter is the home of groups such as Oh My Girl, B1A4 and ONF, as well as singer Lee Chaeyeon of IZ*ONE.

Kim Jinwoo, CEO of RBW Entertainment, cited WM Entertainment’s “rapid” growth in the entertainment industry as well as its “capabilities in discover and training artists” as reasons for the purchase.