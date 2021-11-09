ONF to release new music before enlisting in the military

ONF are set to release new music in the coming weeks before their upcoming military enlistment.

Earlier today (November 9), the group’s agency WM Entertainment confirmed that the boyband would be making their return with a new album prior to their compulsory enlistment into the South Korean military in December.

“ONF are planning to make a comeback with a new album in early December,” WM Entertainment told MK Sports, as translated by Soompi. The upcoming project will be ONF’s fourth release of 2021, following ‘ONF: My Name’, ‘City Of ONF’ and ‘Popping’.

Notably, ‘ONF: My Name’ featured the hit title track ‘Beautiful Beautiful’, which became the group’s first to enter the Top 10 of the Gaon Digital Chart. Meanwhile, ‘Popping’ became their first physical release to sell over 100,000 copies.

Last week, ONF announced that five of its members are set to enlist in the military together next month. The decision was made unanimously by the group’s Korean members – Hyojin, J-Us, E-Tion, Wyatt and MK – all of whom wanted to minimise their hiatus time by doing their compulsory military service at the same time.

