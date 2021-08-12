Only four out of 40,000 Kanye West fans got the vaccine at his ‘DONDA’ listening event

Only four out of 40,000 Kanye West fans reportedly received the COVID vaccine at his recent ‘DONDA’ listening event.

West held his second listening event for ‘DONDA’ at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium last Thursday (August 5), with over 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance. The album has yet to emerge.

The event also gave fans the chance to receive the vaccine, but according to a stadium rep at the venue, only four people took up the offer (via Billboard).

Advertisement

Fans were invited to receive a shot of the Pfizer vaccination at the event and this was promoted on social media beforehand. However, a rep told Billboard that only a handful of fans went ahead with the vaccination.

West’s second ‘DONDA’ listening event last week was reportedly Apple Music’s biggest-ever livestream.

West also livestreamed from a dressing room at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the show, with fans able to watch him recording, exercising and sleeping for a number of hours.

According to Billboard, the livestream of West’s second listening event attracted 5.4 million viewers on Apple Music, which set a new record for the streaming service.

That figure is up on the 3.3 million people who tuned in to watch West’s first listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, which broke the existing livestream record at the time.

Advertisement

West has yet to announce a new release date for ‘DONDA’, though Apple Music currently lists the arrival date as being tomorrow (August 13).