Ooga Boogas return as Power Supply, announce new album

Cult Melbourne band the Ooga Boogas have returned with the new name of Power Supply, announcing plans to release their debut album under the moniker.

‘In the Time of the Sabre-toothed Tiger’ is set to arrive on October 22, and will be released in Australia via Melbourne label Anti Fade. Pre-orders are available now.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared the album’s lead single, ‘Infinity’. The song leans away from the abrasiveness of earlier Ooga Boogas work, anchored instead by bright, jangly guitars and Stackpole’s buoyant vocal delivery.

Listen to that below:

Prior to regrouping as Power Supply, the Ooga Boogas had been relatively quiet since the release of their self-titled second album in 2012. Each member has kept fairly busy since their initial dissolution, with singer Leon Stackpole releasing music mononymously as Leon.

Bassist Richard Stanley, meanwhile, has released music as part of Drug Sweat, while drummer Per Byström’s band Voice Imitator released their debut album ‘Plaza’ last year.

Prolific guitarist Mikey Young has continued to work as a member of bands such as Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring and more recently The Green Child. The latter, his duo with former Grass Widow vocalist/guitarist Raven Mahon, released their second album ‘Shimmering Basset’ last year.

Per a press release, the band began working together again after Stanley, Byström and Young were all recruited as the live band for Stackpole’s solo project, completing a Victorian tour together.