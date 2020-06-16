Optus celebrates easing lockdowns with Baker Boy dance challenge

Optus is celebrating the ease of lockdown restrictions with a TikTok dance challenge, soundtracked by Baker Boy’s ‘Move’.

The dance challenge, hashtagged #YeahWeBack, invites TikTok users to film themselves mimicking the dance moves featured in the single’s video in a 20-second clip.

Optus head of marketing Mel Hopkins told Mumbrella the partnership “is a celebratory one”.

“It’s no secret the last few months have come with their fair share of challenges,” Hopkins said.

“We are delighted to be able to celebrate the awesome music of Baker Boy as we move into a new stage post COVID where you can start to reconnect with friends and family with some tunes and dance.”

The challenge, which was launched last weekend, will run until June 20. A compilation video will be created from the various submissions two weeks after the closing date. As of writing, the #YeahWeBack challenge hashtag has been viewed over 9.7million times since its launch.

‘Move’, released in March, was Baker Boy’s first single of 2020. The song was dedicated to his partner, which the rapper also deemed “a tribute to the strong women” in his life. An accompanying music video was released in early May, which was produced by director Freya Esders and creative director/stylist Aurie Indianna.