Organisers of Chainsmokers show fined $20,000 for breaking COVID-19 guidance

The organisers of a recent Chainsmokers show have been fined $20,000 (£15,000) after they failed to enforce coronavirus safety measures during the event in July.

The EDM duo were widely criticised this summer after footage showed the pair performing in The Hamptons to a crowd which appeared to be tightly packed together – with little or no social distancing in place.

It drew widespread condemnation from New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who described the event as “an illegal and reckless endangerment of public health” and called for an investigation into it.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

Advertisement

Cuomo has now confirmed that music promoters In The Know Experiences will be forced to cough up $20,000 for holding a “non-essential gathering” and failing to ensure that ticket holders wore masks.

The ruling also means that Southampton, a town in The Hamptons, will not be able to approve permits for future large group gatherings without contacting the state.

Cuomo said in a statement: “[The concert] was an egregious violation of the critical public health measures we have had in place since the beginning of this pandemic to protect New Yorkers from Covid-19.

“We will continue to hold people and businesses accountable for their actions and the local governments must enforce the rules or else we will hold them accountable as well.”

Advertisement

Attendees paid between $1,250 (£970) to $25,000 (£19,400) for the show, which was intended to raise money for a selection of charities.

They were meant to stay in their cars, but widely shared footage showed crowds dancing together while not wearing masks and flouting social distancing guidelines.

In a bizarre detail, the show was also opened by DJ D-Sol, the alter-ego of Goldman Sachs SEO David Solomon.

NME has contacted the Chainsmokers for comment.