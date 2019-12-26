Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans says he’s not interested in a reunion

Dave Evans, the original singer of AC/DC, has quashed “reported rumours” that he wants to return as vocalist of the influential hard rock band.

The Welsh-born Australian musician, who fronted AC/DC in its formative years, made his stance on a reunion clear in a Facebook post earlier this month, as Blabbermouth notes. He also paid his respects to Malcolm Young, the band’s rhythm guitarist who left AC/DC in 2014 to be treated for dementia, and died three years later.

“Despite reported rumours I have no interest in returning to AC/DC as the vocalist,” Evans wrote. “As far as I am concerned Malcolm Young was the inspiration, the driving force and the musical genius of AC/DC since we first formed the band and in my opinion when he died the real essence of the band also died and could never be the same without him. I do however wish any new form of the band success.”

Evans sang for AC/DC from its inception in November 1973 till September 1974, when he was replaced by Bon Scott. Scott would front the band until his death in 1980, at which point Brian Johnson took over as vocalist until 2016, when he bowed out of the band due to hearing issues.

Rumours of a new AC/DC album were stoked in 2018 when Johnson, Angus Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd were spotted near a Vancouver studio they’d used in the past, as Ultimate Classic Rock reports.

Earlier this month Dee Snider, formerly of Twisted Sister, added fuel to the flames when he claimed “all four surviving members [of AC/DC] have reunited WITH tracks recorded by Malcolm while he was still alive”. Snider added that Young would be replaced by his nephew, Stevie (who’d also been spotted at the studio in 2018), and that this lineup was “as close as you can get to the original band”.

He died. RIP Malcolm Young. But all four surviving members have reunited WITH tracks recorded by Malcolm while he was still alive. Malcolm's nephew Stevie Young is replacing him (he's done this a couple of times before). It's as close as you can get to the original band. @acdc https://t.co/UQn0xITfWg — Dee Snider (@deesnider) December 7, 2019