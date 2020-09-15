Original Skyhooks guitarist Peter Starkie has died, aged 72

Original Skyhooks guitarist Peter Starkie has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by the Melbourne band on their Facebook page earlier today (September 15).

“It’s with sadness that we have to post that one of the original Skyhooks- Peter Starkie has passed away (age 72),” reads the band’s statement.

“A tragic accident on Sunday led to his death. Our thoughts and condolences go out to [Starkie’s brother] Bob and family during this sad time.”

Advertisement

Read it below.

It's with sadness that we have to post that one of the original Skyhooks- Peter Starkie has passed away (age 72). A… Posted by Skyhooks on Monday, September 14, 2020

Starkie co-founded the Melbourne rock band in 1973 alongside Steve Hill, Peter Ingliss, Greg Macainsh and Freddie Strauks, and performed at numerous early gigs. Later that year, he was replaced by brother Bob “Bongo” Starkie.

Starkie maintained a love of guitar for years after departing the band, and kept a playing relationship with Ingliss. He was also briefly a guitarist in Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons.

Watch Starkie perform the band’s ‘Toorak Cowboy’ alongside his brother Bob, Macainsh and Strauss during a soundcheck in 2004 below:

Advertisement

Bob Starkie posted an obituary for his brother to Facebook, describing the incident that led to his tragic death as “one of those stupid ladder accidents”.

It continues, “Peter George Starkie was born in Sydney in 1948, he was only 72 when he took the dive and had plenty of life ahead of him. We spent a fine family life together up until our early twenties. We lived in many different locations growing up and shared many formative experiences.

“Living in England was a game changer for Peter. They were exciting times with the emergence of the Beatles and Rolling Stones. Peter started guitar lessons and when we returned to Melbourne he was ahead of the game.

“Apart from being a fabulous guitarist he was a brother who I looked up to. He went on to father three wonderful daughters. A step daughter Alice and Ruby and Stella to Mother Carmel. Cousins to my daughters Indiana and Arabella. For the last twenty odd years he has lived happily inseparable with partner Dianna.

“Quite honestly this is just a fucking tragedy especially for Dianna and the girls (and in lockdown!) So one and all, as my mother would say – ‘count your blessings’.”

Read the full obituary below.

Very sad to deliver the news that my brother Peter has tragically died in one of those stupid ladder accidents. Peter … Posted by Bob Starkie on Monday, September 14, 2020