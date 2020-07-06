GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Original Wiggles line-up raised over $150k with recent bushfire relief shows

All proceeds will be donated to WIRES and Australian Red Cross

By Jasper Bruce
The Wiggles reunion show bushfire fundraiser
The Wiggles in 2005. Image: Matt King/Getty Images

The Wiggles have revealed that they raised over $150,000 for WIRES and Australian Red Cross with their recent reunion shows. The original lineup of the iconic children’s group performed two shows at Castle Hill RSL in Sydney during January.

Jeff Fatt (the original Purple Wiggle), Murray Cook (Red), Greg Page (Yellow) and Anthony Field (Blue) organised the concerts to raise funds for the aforementioned charities’ bushfire appeals. The band took to social media last week (July 3) to announce the total sum donated.

“So much has happened since theses shows but we wanted to take a moment to officially say THANK YOU! With your help, over $150,000 was raised for WIRES & The Red Cross Aus,” the band wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“It was wonderful to come together as a community to raise some much needed funds.”

On January 17, during the first of the band’s reunion shows, Yellow Wiggle Greg Page went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital. Page, who had not performed with the Wiggles since 2016, has a history of health problems.

Current wiggles, Emma and Simon, filled in for Page at the second charity concert.
Greg Page was discharged from hospital on January 22.

“We are happy to let you know that he has been discharged from hospital today and will now begin a journey of rest and recovery at home,” the band wrote on social media at the time.

In June, the current Wiggles lineup announced a series of drive-in shows at Sydney’s Raging Waters. The beloved children’s act will perform six shows at the water park during July.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.