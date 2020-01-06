Original Wiggles lineup reunite for bushfire benefit show

The Wiggles’ original lineup have announced that they will reunite for a bushfire benefit show in Sydney.

Murray Cook (the original Red Wiggle), Jeff Fatt (Purple) and Greg Page (Yellow) will join Anthony Field, who has been the Blue Wiggle since 1991, for the concert. The show – which is open only to those aged 18 and over – will take place at Castle Hill RSL on January 18 at 8pm.

All proceeds from the sales of tickets ($35 each) and merchandise will benefit the Australian Red Cross and WIRES wildlife rescue organisation. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 7 at 10am here.

According to Field, firefighters from the Newcastle area will be in attendance.

“We’ve got some firies coming down from the Newcastle area. We want them to take the applause on behalf of all the firies,” he said on 2GB radio.

“They’re really looking forward to it too, just getting out there and I suppose just for an hour or two forgetting about what they’ve been doing and seeing, and put a bit of a smile on their face too.”

Cook and Fatt retired from the beloved children’s music group in 2012, while Page stepped away in 2006, though he returned briefly from 2012 to 2013. This isn’t the first time the original Wiggles lineup have reunited for charity: In 2016, they got back together for a pub show to fundraise for Australia’s Soldier On foundation.

In 2016, Field addressed the possibility of more original Wiggles reunions in an interview with Music Feeds, saying “we just sort of take it one step at a time” because of Page’s health.

He added, “The good thing for us is that the benefit we get out of it is just a great time, and with our original Wiggles fans. And it really does raise money for a great cause, whatever the cause may be for each concert. It’s a really great time, I have to tell you.”