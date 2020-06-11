Orville Peck delays ‘Show Pony’ EP to keep focus on Black Lives Matter movement

Orville Peck has delayed the release of his upcoming ‘Show Pony’ EP to keep the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The record was due to be released tomorrow (June 12). It features the recent singles ‘No Glory In The West’ and ‘Summertime’.

In an Instagram post, Peck told fans yesterday (June 10) that he would be postponing the record’s release. “We’re undergoing a huge overdue worldwide transformation thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement and that is mainly what I want to put my focus on at the moment,” he said.

“The momentum is currently so strong. And it needs to keep going in order to dismantle the injustices of oppression, so if your voice hasn’t been heard yet just use it, or walk out and hear the protesters, and if you’re scared, tell them Orville sent you!”

He also announced that he had helped raise “close to $37k (£29k)” with “the help of some lovely people.” The masked musician will also be performing “a little surprise from the EP” for Wynwood Pride this week. He concluded the post by telling his followers to “use this month to get our shit in order because this is only the start of the marathon for equality.”

As well as the previously released singles, ‘Show Pony’ is set to feature a collaboration with Shania Twain and two other new tracks.

Meanwhile, Peck has begun working on the follow-up to his debut album ‘Pony’, which was released last year.

Speaking to NME, he said: “For me, ‘Pony’ was exactly what I wanted it to be, which was my love letter to classic country as well as all the influences that I’ve been inspired by my whole life, which exceed country and they’re all over the place. I think with the next album it’s gonna be that – just deeper.

“I’m definitely in a happier place now than I was when I wrote ‘Pony’, but unfortunately, along with a lot of other people, no matter how good my life gets or how well things are going, I seem to still carry a healthy dose of sadness inside of me.”