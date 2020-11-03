Oscar Lang has announced a new EP called ‘Antidote To Being Bored’ – listen to its title track below.

The Dirty Hit signee will release the five-track collection on December 4, following on from September’s ‘Hand Over Your Head’ EP.

“I wrote ‘Antidote…’ to be an absolute blow the roof off stadium rock banger and I think it lives up to that,” Lang explained. “I wanted to get a little darker with this EP but continue with the sound of the previous one.

“I feel like with the last one that I really found a style of music that I love and am just excited to play. So this EP was all about developing that sound further.”

According to a press release, the ‘Antidote…’ EP “nods to the fuzzed-out worlds of Ty Segall and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard“, while adding “another searing psych-rock string to Lang’s bow”.

Also featured on ‘Antidote To Being Bored’ are the songs ‘That Wasn’t What I Said’, ‘Pretty Princess’, ‘Red Cherry Chapstick’ and ‘Something Has Changed’. You can see the full tracklist below.

Oscar Lang last played in the UK in December 2019 alongside labelmates No Rome and Beabadoobee for the Dirty Hit tour. In a four-star review of the London stop-off, NME wrote: “[Lang’s] woozy-indie bangers are bristling with life and perfect for an end of year blowout.”

