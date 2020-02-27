Watch Otiuh’s retro video for new song, ‘One For Me’

Perth hip-hop duo Otiuh – comprising childhood friends Cesare Papa and Jahmeil Baker – have returned with a brand-new single, ‘One For Me’.

A commentary on 21st century dating culture and apps, the tongue-in-cheek song was released alongside a vintage-style video. The clip, directed by Perth videographer Dylan Guy, was edited to emulate the aesthetic of an old-school Super 8 film.

“[The visual is] little peek into how we would spend our day at home musing over a love interest,” Papa explained in a press release. “We wanted to show sensuality and masculinity in our own way, always with a twist of humour.”

“‘One For Me’ is a light-hearted love song about getting off of Tinder,” Papa added. “The idea came to me when I went home alone to my bed after a night out and I felt absolutely no need to check my messages.

“I realised my life did not involve checking dating biographies, selfies or back-and-forth messages with upwards of 10 people at a time looking for a prospective lover. I mumbled the chorus idea into [the] voice recorder on my phone before I fell asleep.”

‘One For Me’ is Otiuh’s first release of 2020, but they already have plans to drop more music in the coming months. According to a press release, the duo will return next month with a new song, which will be followed by their sophomore EP ‘La Festa’ in May.