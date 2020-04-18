Otiuh release new single ’21’, reveals EP launch date

Perth-based R&B/Hip-Hop duo Otiuh have released a new single titled ’21’, featuring Outlnd and Adrian Dzvuke.

The name Otiuh comes from the Latin phrase for “leisure time”. The duo is comprised of childhood friends Cesare Papa and Jahmeil Baker, who note the track is a “bombastic ode to their party-filled years”, per a press release.

“This track is looking back on those times with some rose-tinted specs,” says Papa.

“We spent some formative years attending gigs, festivals, parties and dancing till the sun comes up… discovering who we were as individuals and who we were most in touch with.”

The duo also revealed the release date for their second EP, ‘La Festa’, which will drop on May 29. Otiuh intend to tour nationally in support of the launch, but have yet to announce confirmed dates in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Otiuh’s latest release was the single and music video ‘One For Me’, which was “a light-hearted love song about getting off of Tinder”.

“[The visual is a] little peek into how we would spend our day at home musing over a love interest,” Papa explained in a press release. “We wanted to show sensuality and masculinity in our own way, always with a twist of humour.”