Otiuh share new music video for ‘Pour It Up/Smoke Break’

Perth R&B duo Otiuh have dropped a joint music video for their two songs, ‘Pour It Up’ and ‘Smoke Break (feat. MALi JO$E)’.

Per a press release, the clip was “inspired by the retrospect of a night out where you begin to question the world around you”. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Otiuh – comprised of childhood friends Cesare Papa and Jahmeil Baker – said they had to “work within their limitations” in order to produce the video amid coronavirus restrictions. The video was filmed over the course of one weekend in Papa’s backyard, which was filmed, directed and produced independently, with assistance from Perth videographer Dylan Guy.

“These restrictions made us do what we do best; make familiar, ordinary locations look quirky & psychedelic,” Papa said in a press statement.

“It felt like the pressure was off on this one. We were the crew as well as the performers operating strobe lights and smoke machines, so we planned it to be as easy as possible for ourselves. We let our crazy ideas run wild, kept concept loose.”

Papa continued, explaining he wanted to authentically translate the two songs’ energy into the visual.

“We wanted the music video to look how the music sounds; colourful, energetic, and not taking itself too seriously. Mali & Dylan’s approach to videos are super natural; working with them on this one was a breeze. Things really did just fall into place on this one.”

Advertisement

‘Pour It Up’ and ‘Smoke Break’ are taken from Otiuh’s second EP, ‘La Festa’, which dropped on May 29. The pair intend to tour nationally in support of the launch, but have yet to announce confirmed dates in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.