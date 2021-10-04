Middle Kids, Teskey Brothers, Angie McMahon lead new Hobart festival Out Here In The Field

Tasmania is gaining a new boutique music festival next year, in the form of Out Here In The Field.

Middle Kids, The Teskey Brothers, Angie McMahon, Andy Golledge and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks have all been announced today (October 5), as part of the first artist reveal. More names are still to be added, including a string of local Tasmanian acts.

The event is set to take place on March 19 in the state’s capital of Hobart, with the exact location being teased via a series of clues.

Pre-sale tickets for Out Here In The Field will be available next week from Thursday October 7, with general release the following day.

Music aside, festival organisers have labelled it “a feast for all senses” with “a curated dining experience with globally inspired tastes backed and built by fresh local produce”.

“Drink your fill with local craft beer on tap, wine by local producers, and seasonal cocktails on the country club-themed tennis court,” organisers said in a statement.

The Teskey Brothers were recently added to the expanded line-up for next year’s Bluesfest, alongside Missy Higgins.

After having to cancel their 2021 edition due to COVID-19 complications, the 2022 festival is set to feature Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers and more.