OutKast share new animated video of ‘Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)’ to mark re-release of ‘ATLiens’

OutKast have shared a new animated video for 1996 single ‘Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)’.

Directed by Rafatoon, the clip which marks the release of the 25th anniversary edition of their second studio album ‘ATLiens’, sees Big Boi and André 3000 cruise around Atlanta, leaving a trail of blunt smoke in their wake.

At one point, the pair find themselves transported to the moon before the video ends with a big explosion. You can view the clip below.

‘ATLiens’ landed at Number Two on the Billboard 200 upon its debut, selling just under 350,000 copies in its first two weeks of release. The record is also double platinum certified by RIAA in the US. It was released two years after their debut LP, ‘Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik’.

The new reissue, which was was released today (August 27), features a limited edition bundle includes four LPs, which comprise the album in its entirely plus 14 previously unreleased instrumental versions of the tracks. It has been be mixed in hi-res 24-bit sound.

25 years ago, we released our second album titled #ATLiens. Thank you to every one of y’all that has supported the album and us over the past 25 years. The extended version is out now: https://t.co/nrmGXMT6yn #ATLiens25 👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/Ry6dvsIZw3 — Outkast (@Outkast) August 27, 2021

Last month, Big Boi teamed up with Sleepy Brown and Killer Mike for ‘Lower Case (No Cap)’. The track was lifted from Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s upcoming joint LP, ‘The Big Sleepover’, which is out next Friday (September 3)

Big Boi’s last full-length solo release was his 2017 album, ‘Boomiverse’.

“This is like the twelfth album that I’ve been a part of: fourth solo, but twelfth overall,” he explained to NME at the time.

“When you’re making so many records, you don’t want two songs to sound the same, ever. And one part of the formula is taking people on a ride: swing people one way, then come back another, zig zag.

“But everything is cohesive in this one complete body of work, so they can get a full experience of where you [the artist] are, and they can feel the music. The music is supposed to evoke emotion.”