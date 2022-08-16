Output Weekender festival cancels event due to extreme weather conditions

The organisers of New South Wales-based festival Output have announced the cancellation of their 2022 event due to “extreme weather conditions, high flooding and severe damage caused to the proposed festival site”.

Output was set to expand to a three-day weekend event in November, with a line-up that included Close Counters, Annie Bass, Motorik Vibe Council, Dena Amy, Shantan Wantan Ichiban and many more.

It was originally due to take place at Castle Mountain near the Hawkesbury River in April, but was postponed to November due to floods in the area. In a statement announcing the event’s cancellation altogether, organisers expressed “huge sadness” and said that it had “been a rough few years”, but promised they would return.

Output Festival’s cancellation follows this year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass facing significant setbacks as a result of weather conditions last month. Main stage performances scheduled for day one of the three-day festival were cancelled due to heavy rainfall leading to site flooding, with organisers opting to “err on the side of caution” for patrons’ safety.

Muddy, bogged campgrounds and weather-damaged tents also affected patrons, with the festival officially adopting the moniker of Splendour in the Mud on its final day. Organisers announced that ticketholders would receive “proportionate refunds” for the Friday event, and addressed the hurdles in a statement following the festival, apologising for “any inconvenience” festivalgoers experienced.

In late March, Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival was cancelled just days before it was due to commence after heavy flooding in the region made it impossible to safely run the event at its planned site of Stuart Park.