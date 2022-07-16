Outright announce national tour in support of ‘Keep You Warm’

Melbourne hardcore outfit Outright released their long-awaited second album yesterday (July 15), and to celebrate the occasion, have announced a five-date national tour in support of it.

Named for the album itself – which you can listen to here – the ‘Keep You Warm’ tour will begin in Sydney on Saturday October 22, when Outright take to the newly reopened Lansdowne Hotel. They’ll head to Brisbane the following Thursday (October 27), playing upstairs at the Black Bear Lodge, before heading south for a gig on the Gold Coast that Saturday (October 29).

Rounding out the tour will be a hometown show at the Northcote Social Club, going down on Friday November 4, and a show at Adelaide’s Crown & Anchor the night after (November 5). Tickets for all five shows are on sale now via Outright’s Linktree page.

Advertisement

‘Keep You Warm’ arrived yesterday through Outright’s own label imprint, Reason And Rage, and was flanked by singles ‘The Hammer’ and ‘Burn’. It came as the band’s first full-length effort in eight years, following ‘The Avalanche’ in 2014. In the interim, though, they did release the 2018 EP ‘Holler’ and the standalone single ‘No Fear’ a year later.

NME listed ‘Keep You Warm’ as one of its top Australian album picks for this month. In their blurb, Alex Gallagher wrote: “Anchored by blistering, thrash-influenced riffs, breakneck rhythms and powerhouse vocalist Jelena Goluza, the sonic ferocity of ‘Keep You Warm’ is matched (and then some) by its message, addressing capitalism, the climate crisis and more with fierce urgency and conviction.”

Outright’s ‘Keep You Warm’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 22 – Sydney/Warrang, The Lansdowne

Thursday 27 – Brisbane/Meanjin, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 29 – Gold Coast/Yugambeh, Vinnies Dive Bar

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 – Melbourne/Naarm, Northcote Social Club

Saturday 5 – Adelaide/Tarndanya, Crown & Anchor