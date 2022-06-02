Outright rage against self-sacrifice on blistering new single ‘Burn’

Melbourne hardcore outfit Outright have shared a new single titled ‘Burn’, the second to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Keep You Warm’ ahead of its arrival next month.

Clocking it at the minute-and-a-half mark, the band’s latest is a ripping, frenetic cut that takes aim at the normalisation of burnout and wearing yourself thin at the expense of those who benefit from it.

“I won’t set myself on fire just to keep you warm,” vocalist Jelena Goluza yells above raging, distorted chords and pummelling blast beats.

‘Burn’ arrives alongside a similarly fast-paced, lo-fi video courtesy of Wild Rose Pictures, shot by Robert ‘Squid’ Collins and edited by Tori Styles. Watch that below:

“‘Burn’ is an intense expression of the burnout that can happen when we don’t set boundaries or hold compassion for ourselves,” Goluza explains.

“When we normalise self-sacrifice we teach people that we don’t matter and that can be weaponised against us – but nothing gets done when you have nothing left. It’s dedicated to anyone else who feels this in their professional and personal lives, activism or everyday pressures.”

‘Keep You Warm’, Outright’s second full-length album, is set to arrive on July 15 via Reason and Rage, following the band’s 2014 debut LP ‘Avalanche’, plus 2018 EP ‘Holler’ and standalone single ‘No Fear’ in 2019.

The album was recorded and mixed by Sam Johnson at Melbourne’s Holes & Corners Studio in 2021, and was announced back in April alongside lead single ‘The Hammer’.