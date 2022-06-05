Over 100 gigs to take place around Melbourne as part of ‘On The Road Again’ initiative

Melbourne is set to host more than 100 gigs over the next six months as part of the state government’s ‘On The Road Again’ initiative.

The program was initially launched last December to help Victoria’s live music industry get back on its feet after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns. It supported a number of regional shows, city busking and pop-up performances, and has now received a $4million expansion for the newly announced metro shows.

Various councils will be hosting events for their local areas, with one of the first being a program of free live music on the St Kilda foreshore throughout June and July. Dubbed Southside Live, it’ll feature performances from Mitch Tambo, Pania, Freeds and more.

Moonee Valley City Council is set to host two new events – Illuminate The River and MoPo Winter And Spring Session – while the city of Maribyrnong will host a weekly live music program across several Footscray venues. Moreland City Council will be team up with local businesses and venues for up to 85 events, and Hobsons Bay City Council will hold three music showcases at Altona’s Civic Theatre.

There’ll also be a block party at Prahran Square, and the city of Stonnington will present three nights of live music – those events dubbed the Chapel Fringe Sessions – in October. Yarra City Council will also host a mini-festival, Leaps And Bounds + Beyond, showcasing African, LGBTQIA+ and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander musicians.

“It’s just going to be such a joyous celebration of who we are as a city and as a state,” Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson told The Age.

Also speaking to the publication, Mitch Tambo said he felt like the music community had been “forgotten about” during the pandemic. “We have been, I think, in a lot of ways the community that’s been forgotten about because we just rock up and provide entertainment and that’s the first thing to go and the last to come back,” he said.

Find the full list of ‘On The Road Again’ gigs here, and check back in as it’s updated over the coming months.

‘On The Road Again’ has welcomed performances from a number of much-loved artists since it launched last year, including shows played by Emma Donovan And The Putbacks, Gordi, Isaiah Firebrace, Hayley Mary, Tones And I, Kaiit, Baker Boy and more.