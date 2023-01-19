Overmono announce debut album and first-ever Australian headline dates

Overmono have announced headline dates for their first-ever tour of Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The trio of east coast headline shows will follow Overmono’s four previously-announced appearances, beginning with Perth’s Roam Festival on March 5. From there, the duo will perform successive sets from March 10 at New Zealand’s 121 Wellington Festival, Golden Plains in Victoria (March 11) and Pitch Music & Arts festival (March 12).

Overmono’s headline shows begins at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on March 16. Shows at The Triffid in Brisbane (March 17) and Northcote Theatre in Melbourne (March 18) round out the duo’s Australian tour. Register for pre-sale tickets to Overmono’s headline shows here, and find additional ticketing info here. See the full list of tour dates below.

News of the tour coincides with the announcement of ‘Good Lies’, Overmono’s debut album, which is set for release on May 12. The album will include the singles ‘So U Know’ and ‘Is U’, and follows the duo’s 2022 EP ‘Cash Romantic’.

Overmono were announced on the line-up of Pitch Music & Arts last October. They’re joined on the bill by international acts Four Tet, Kelly Lee Owens, Moderat, I. JORDAN and Leon Vynehall, as well as Australian names Mildlife, m8riarchy, Soju Gang and C.FRIM, among others.

A month after their string of Australian festival appearances, Overmono will make their debut at Coachella, forming part of the 2023 line-up that also includes Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, boygenius and many more.

Overmono’s 2023 headline Australian tour dates are:

MARCH:

Thursday 16 – Eora/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Friday 17 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 18 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Theatre