Owner of Banksy mural flats says he won’t put up rent – but could be tempted to sell

The owner of the block of flats where Banksy painted his latest mural has said he won’t increase the rent, but could be tempted to sell the property.

The new artwork, painted behind a cut-back mature tree to look like foliage, appeared on the side of a residential building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park, London last Sunday (March 17).

Banksy later confirmed that he was responsible for the piece in a post on his official Instagram page.

Advertisement

Writing on X/Twitter, Islington councillor Flora Williamson wrote: “By far the most exciting thing to happen on today’s canvass session on Hornsey Road was seeing that Banksy had come to Tollington over night. Lots of local interest – I’m a fan of it.”

MP for Islington North and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also praised the artwork, writing: “What wonderful artwork, proving there is hope for our natural world everywhere.”

However, there have been some concerns from residents in the block of flats that their rent could be hiked after Banksy confirmed he was behind the mural. Speaking to the Mail Online, owner Alex Georgiou reassured tenants that this would not be the case.

“I was having a bit of a laugh with the girls who were saying I was gonna put the rent up 250 per cent but no, no. I doubt it,” he explained (via the Standard).

“Unless we have a massive Banksy fan who is prepared to pay over the odds. But a property is worth what a property is worth.” Georgiou, 40, continued: “You know what, if somebody offered me millions and they can have the building and take the flats with it. Feel free. They can come knocking if they want. Give me a number in an envelope and whoever has the biggest number can have it.”

But by far the most exciting thing to happen on todays canvass session on hornsey road was seeing that Banksy had come to Tollington over night. Lots of local interest – I’m a fan of it. pic.twitter.com/LK3V63VQaM — Flora Williamson (@Flo_williamson) March 17, 2024

Advertisement