Oxford Art Factory announces temporary closure due to coronavirus

Oxford Art Factory in Sydney has announced a temporary closure due to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “ever-changing” public gathering rules to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The popular Sydney venue made the announcement in an email to patrons last night, writing they could not put “an end date on the closure at this time”.

“We really hoped it wouldn’t come to this, but here we are,” the venue said.

It’s the first official major Australian venue closure due to the coronavirus crisis, following the cancellation of countless festivals and tours.

Owner of OAF, Mark Gerber, wrote an additional note, entitled “RAGING BULL KNOCKED DOWN… FOR NOW!”.

“For the past 12 years in the ring, the Oxford Art Factory has dodged countless uppercuts and left hooks which came our way,” Gerber said.

“From being treated like criminals and outlaws by the authorities, to fighting in the streets alongside you to Keep Sydney Open, we’ve always come out on top — but only barely. Unfortunately, this hit has landed and K.O’d this Raging Bull for the time being.

“For now, this raging bull is in hibernation — only to come back stronger than ever before.”

Ticketholders for events at OAF over the next few months will receive direction from Moshtix in the coming days, according to the venue. The venue directed any queries relating to ticketing to Moshtix.

OAF said those who wish to support the venue during its temporary closure suggested they purchase a print from OAF photographers or purchase merchandise from their website. They also encouraged people to donate to the Sounds of Silence campaign and to keep their ticket for rescheduled or cancelled events.