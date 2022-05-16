Oxford Art Factory team to take over live music operations at the Lansdowne

After signage out the front of Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel confirmed live music would continue at the venue under new management, it’s been revealed that Oxford Art Factory will take over custodianship.

In February, Mary’s Live – who had handled the Lansdowne’s live music operations since its reopening back in 2017 – announced they were ending their time managing the venue, saying the building’s landlords had decided to shutter the bandroom to make way for hostel accommodation. At the time, they said the venue would cease hosting live music in April.

Despite the announcement, gigs have continued to be announced for the venue, with the likes of Flyying Colours, Vacations and The Faim among those set to perform at the Lansdowne over the coming months.

Over the weekend, it was reported that a new sign had gone up at the venue announcing that the Lansdowne was under new management and that live music was “here to stay” at the venue.

Now, Oxford Art Factory have announced that a team led by founder and CEO Mark Gerber will run music operations at the Lansdowne, including booking and marketing, with the building’s owners agreeing to set aside plans that would see its closure as an entertainment venue.

According to a press release, renovations are underway, with upgrades to all amenities along with audio and visual equipment. “Music and art can never die. They make us stronger and live longer! Sydney doesn’t need to lose any more live music venues; it has suffered enough,” Gerber commented in a statement.

“The lockout laws and Covid-19 have severely impacted a once flourishing and vibrant nightlife, and I wasn’t going to let yet another music venue fall by the wayside, not on my watch! Losing music and entertainment venues impacts business communities, our culture, and future generations. Live Music venues are an originator of creativity,” he continued.

“They give identity that we can be proud of and take to the world. Lansdowne has played a hugely important role in the careers of many of our greatest music stars who have conquered the world. The Lansdowne is rejuvenated and continues to give voice to emerging and established artists and musicians.”

The Lansdowne will formally relaunch under its new management on June 25 with a free event including live acts and DJs, details of which will be announced shortly.