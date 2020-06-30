GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Oxford Art Factory to reopen next week for Lime Cordiale album launch shows

New album '14 Steps to a Better You' is out in July

By Alex Gallagher
Lime Cordiale. Credit: Jack Shepherd

Sydney rockers Lime Cordiale will launch their forthcoming album ’14 Steps to a Better You’ next week with a series of intimate shows at hometown venue Oxford Art Factory.

There will be two performances each night – an early seating and a late seating – with 70 tickets available per show.

With multiple dates announced between July 6-15, tickets for the majority of shows have sold out within hours of being announced earlier today (June 30). At time of writing, there are still tickets available for the newly-added July 14 and 15 performances.

Advertisement

Tickets for remaining shows are available here – with fans able to grab a copy of the new album with their only ticket for just $1 extra.

’14 Steps to a Better You’, the second album from Lime Cordiale, follows their 2017 debut full-length ‘Permanent Vacation’. Featuring previously released singles like ‘Robbery’, ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ and ‘On Our Own’, it’s set for release July 10 via Chugg Music.

The announcement follows the news that fellow Sydney act Polish Club will play a string of shows at Newtown venue The Vanguard next month. The duo’s first live shows in almost half a year have similarly limited capacities, with all performances seated and safely spaced in order to comply with social distancing requirements.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.