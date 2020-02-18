News Music News

Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to undergo Parkinson’s treatment

He will head to Switzerland to undergo treatment.

Nick Reilly
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne (Pic: Getty)

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has cancelled his forthcoming North American tour to undergo treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath icon, who revealed his battle with the neurological condition last month, will shelve a string of US dates in order to undergo pre-planned treatment in Switzerland.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” said Ozzy in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute,” he added, “as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

The run of US shows was set to commence at Atlanta’s GA State Farm Arena on May 27, before coming to an end at Las Vegas’ CA MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 31.

At the time of writing, Osbourne is still set to undertake his rescheduled UK arena tour this October, which sees him hitting the road with Judas Priest.

Last week, Osbourne revealed he has been battling been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

The Black Sabbath icon was diagnosed with a form of the condition called PRKN 2 after he suffered a fall in February last year.

Advertisement

But he now claims he has been suffering with the condition for longer than the official diagnosis.

Ozzy’s battle with Parkin 2 comes after he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

He recently released ‘Ordinary Man’ – a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will arrive this Friday (February 21).

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.