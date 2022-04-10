Ozzy Osbourne confirms his new album is finished

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he’s finished work on his new album.

Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records.”

“I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks,” he added.

The followup to 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man’ was expected to be released before the end of April according to a financial statement issued by Sony at the end of last year.

Last December, Osbourne’s producer and guitarist Andrew Watt said he and his bandmates were “about halfway through” recording the new album. The new band, Watt explained, features Osbourne on vocals, himself on guitar and Robert Trujillo (Metallica) on bass, with the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) sharing drumming duties.

In recent weeks, Smith has also confirmed that Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Eric Clapton, Josh Homme and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready also feature. He claims Ozzy also tried to get Jimmy Page to contribute but “I don’t think he plays anymore”.

More recently, Ozzy and his wife Sharon teamed up with Yungblud for the video for his track ‘Funeral’.

Ozzy also joined U2’s Bono and Edge, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John for Global Citizen’s new ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign – billed by the organisation as “the world’s largest social media rally for refugee relief” – sharing messages in support of and solidarity for Ukrainian peoples.

“We’re standing up for Ukraine,” said Ozzy’s post. “We’re asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call — post yourself, share a video from an activist, or share this video — so that our world leaders know we need the world to stand up for Ukraine and support refugees.”

At the end of last year, Ozzy Osbourne rescheduled his UK and European ‘No More Tours 2’ shows for the second time due to COVID restrictions.

The run of shows, which will see Osbourne supported by Judas Priest, will now take place in 2023.