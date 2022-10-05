Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below.

The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.

The new BTS video sees Ozzy getting ready in hair and make-up, behind the wheel of a car in front of a green screen and messing about in a black cloak.

Advertisement

Watch both the behind-the-scenes video and the finished product below.

Along with Clapton, ‘Patient Number 9’ also features the likes of Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jeff Beck, and Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

Another musician to have contributed is the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who is credited on three songs on Osbourne’s 13th solo record: ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’. According to producer Andrew Watt, Hawkins contributed to more cuts that were held back for a future release.

“There’s a bunch of other stuff with Ozzy and Taylor, as well, that’s going to be used for another thing,” Watt told Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Osbourne recently opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years.

This summer, Osbourne gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.

“It’s where I belong,” he told the publication, noting that “the relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life”. Addressing his recent health issues, Osbourne described his battle with Parkinson’s as “a nightmare”, saying: “That’s the only thing that reminds me I’m getting older: things going wrong and not working anymore. But I still feel young at heart.”

He then went on to play a multi-song medley at half-time of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills on September 8, which marked the first game of the 2022 NFL season.

Controversially, only a few seconds of the performance was broadcast on television by NBC, but the full performance did make it online eventually.