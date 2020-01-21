Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath icon was diagnosed with a form of the condition called PRKN 2 after he suffered a fall in February last year.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us,” he told Good Morning America.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.

“A year ago next month I was in a shocking state. I’m on a host of medication, mainly from surgery.

“I’ve got numbness down this arm from surgery, my legs feel like they’re going cold, I don’t know if that’s from the Parkinson’s.”

Osbourne, who has previously denied claims that he was living with the condition, said he wanted to “own up” in order to be honest with his fans.

His wife Sharon stressed that the diagnosis is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination”.

She revealed that the couple will travel to a doctor in Switzerland in April in a bid to secure further treatment for the condition.

“We’re going to a professor in Switzerland. And he deals with getting your immune system at its peak,” she said.

“We’re going to go anywhere we can to get answers.”

Explaining his decision to go public, Osbourne said: “I feel better now I’ve owned up to them [my fans] about having Parkinson’s.

“To hide something is hard – you never feel proper. You feel guilty. I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore. It’s like I’m running out of excuses.”

But he stressed that he was determined to hit the road again – with a UK tour scheduled to take place in October.

“It means so much to him what he does, he loves to perform, it’s the air that he breathes,” said Sharon.

“This is the longest he’s ever been home. It’s time for him to get back on the road because he’s driving me mad.

“He really needs to get back out now.”

In the same interview, the Black Sabbath frontman said that health setbacks meant 2019 was the “longest, most painful and miserable” year of his life.

In April last year, he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

“The pain is constant. The first six months I was in agony. I’d say, ‘Sharon – you’re not telling me the truth. I’m dying, aren’t I?’ I thought I’d got some terminal illness because the improvement was so slow,” he said.

Despite his health battles, Osbourne is now on the mend and recently released ‘Ordinary Man’ – a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will arrive on February 21.