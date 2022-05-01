Ozzy Osbourne health update: “He’s doing well”

Jack Osbourne has given an update on his father Ozzy Osbourne‘s health following news that the rock star had contracted COVID-19.

Last week, Ozzy’s wife Sharon shared that she’d be flying from the UK to the US after discovering that the singer had tested positive for the virus.

“I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Sharon said in an emotional interview with Talk TV. “We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

She continued: “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on The Talk] in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

Now, Jack has shared a further update Ozzy’s condition while appearing on Tom Newton Dunn’s The News Desk (via Birmingham Mail).

“He’s doing well,” Jack revealed. “I spoke to him shortly before coming in. He just says hello. I’ll save the colorful language, but he says it sucks.”

Back in 2020, as cases were rising, the Black Sabbath frontman said that catching the coronavirus would be risky for him due to his weak respiratory health. He told GQ at the time: “I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m fucked.”

In February 2021, the icon shared that he’d received his COVID vaccine. Describing his experience getting the jab, Ozzy joked: “It was like being stabbed. No, my arm was a bit sore yesterday but I’m glad I got it, you know.”

Asked if he was relieved to receive the jab,he replied:“Absolutely. As soon as I got it I felt relieved.”

The rock legend has recovered from accidents and several bouts of illness over the past few years and in January of 2020, he confirmed a “challenging” diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

Meanwhile, Ozzy recently said he’s looking to host two families of Ukrainian refugees at his Buckinghamshire estate, according to Sharon.

The couple palns to return to the UK permanently after living in Los Angeles for over 25 years. It comes after his wife landed a new job at TalkTV, while Ozzy has expressed a desire to “come home” amid his series of health problems.