Ozzy Osbourne hits out at “anti-Semite” Kanye West for using ‘War Pigs’ sample without permission

Ozzy Osbourne has hit out at Kanye West, calling him an “anti-Semite” and claiming the rapper used a sample of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ on his upcoming new album without permission.

In a new post on Instagram, Osbourne tagged West and claimed the rapper used a sample of Sabbath’s famous anti war song on his new album, ‘‘Vultures’ without permission. It is reported that West played the clip during an event promoting his new album with Ty Dolla $ign last night (February 8) at the United Center in Chicago.

Tagging the rapper, Osbourne revealed West “asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘War Pig’ from the US festival without vocals” but was subsequently “refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.”

Osbourne added: “He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!”

See the full post below:

West was first accused of anti-Semitism in October 2022 following a series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, which saw his accounts on both social media sites suspended.

Following the initial claims of anti-Semitism, the rapper was dropped by his lawyer, talent agency and record label, while several fashion brands – including Balenciaga and Adidas – ended their partnerships with him. Celebrities and politicians around the world condemned his comments, while West said he didn’t “believe” in the term antisemitism in an interview with News Nation‘s Chris Cuomo.

He recently issued an apology to the Jewish community for his anti-Semitic comments.

On December 26, West shared a post written in Hebrew. Translated into English, the message read: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting greater unity.”

NME has reached out to representatives of West for comment.