Ozzy Osbourne launches “Ozzy For President” merch online

Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new merch line featuring the slogan “Ozzy for President”.

Possibly trying to take a leaf out of Kanye West’s book, the Prince Of Darkness is selling products including t-shirts, buttons, hoodies and bumper stickers, all reading “Ozzy for President”, along with an image of the metal legend from his solo days in the ’80s.

Captioning a link to the merch, the singer tweeted: “It’s time for a new candidate…” – see that post below.

You can order your “Ozzy for President” merch now via Osbourne’s web store.

This comes after Osbourne revealed that he is “slowly getting better” after suffering a string of medical issues in the last year.

The former Black Sabbath frontman shared earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

It followed a tough 2019, which saw him battling pneumonia and suffering a fall that impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

Meanwhile, West’s candidacy announcement, which was supported publicly by Elon Musk, who tweeted, “You have my full support.” The response to West’s announcement was swift, though it divided many of his followers.