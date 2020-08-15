Ozzy Osbourne leads tributes to UFO bassist Pete Way who has died

Pete Way, bassist for UFO, Ozzy Osbourne and more, has died aged 69.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, Way “sustained life threatening injuries in an accident two months ago, but fought hard until finally succumbing to those injuries at 11.35am BST today (August 14). His wife, Jenny, was at his side.”

Way co-founded UFO with singer Phil Mogg, guitarist Mick Bolton and drummer Andy Parker in 1968, remaining in the band until 1982, before rejoining in 1988 for a brief stint, and then properly in 1991.

Health issues then forced Way to retire from UFO in 2008.

Elsewhere in his career, Way, co-founded Waysted and Fastway with former Motörhead guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke, played bass for Michael Schenker Group and Ozzy Osbourne, and started his own band, The Pete Way Band.

Leading the tributes, Ozzy Osbourne wrote: “Such sad news about @PeteWayOfficial. Haven’t seen him for years but will always have great memories & such unbelievable stories of what we’d get up to. Rest In Peace. Love & Respect to his Family, Friends and Fans.”

Geezer Butler, who also used to play bass for Osbourne, added: “This year keeps getting worse. Pete Way, one of the ‘characters’ of metal… has passed… Very funny man. RIP Pete.”

Thin Lizzy‘s Damon Johnson added: “We lost another legend today. Pete Way was a major influence on so many. And not just on how to write and record great music, but how to look cool as f**k in the process.”