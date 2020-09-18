Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating 40 years of his debut solo album, ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’, with a host of new content, merchandise and experiences.

In addition to the previously announced expanded digital edition of the record, Osbourne has shared a newly created animated music video for ‘Crazy Train’ and is re-releasing the 2010 documentary 30 Years After the Blizzard in HD.

Blizzard-themed merchandise has also landed in Osbourne’s online store, including a replica of the 1980 tour T-shirt, jumper, tour jacket and an enamel pin. ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ will also receive a coloured vinyl repressing — its first vinyl reissue since 2011 — available exclusively via Best Buy, as Consequence Of Sound reports.

Tonight (September 18) in the US, SiriusXM presents 40 Years Of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ on Osbourne’s station, Ozzy’s Boneyard, which hears the Prince of Darkness lay out a track-by-track discussion with host Billy Morrison. The special airs at 5pm ET and 11pm ET, and will be rebroadcast throughout the weekend.

In a clip previewing the broadcast, Ozzy told Morrison that his song, ‘Suicide Solution’, (which led to a court case after a teenager fatally shot himself) was misunderstood. “‘Suicide Solution’, he said, “means solution being liquid — not a way out. People get the fucking thing wrong.”

Osbourne is also hosting a Twitter listening party this Sunday (September 20th) at 7pm ET (midnight in the UK).

The expanded edition of ‘Blizzard Of Oz’ was released today, which boasts bonus tracks ‘You Looking At Me, Looking At You’ (originally the B-side to ‘Crazy Train’), ‘Goodbye to Romance’ (2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix) and album outtake ‘RR’.