Ozzy Osbourne on receiving four Grammy nominations: “I’m honestly overwhelmed”

Ozzy Osbourne has responded to receiving four Grammy nominations for his latest album ‘Patient Number 9’, saying that he’s “honestly overwhelmed”.

The former Black Sabbath frontman is in the running for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for the ‘Patient Number 9’ title track (feat. Jeff Beck) as well as Best Metal Performance (‘Degradation Rules’) and Best Rock Album.

It marks the most nominations Osbourne has ever received for a single studio record. He has won three Grammys to date, and had eight nominations in total prior to this week’s announcement.

Advertisement

During a recent Q&A (via Consequence), the Prince Of Darkness said: “I’m honestly overwhelmed. Making this record was a great way to me to get back to work as I continued to heal. It’s pretty great to be acknowledged at this point in my career.”

Osbourne also recalled how the COVID pandemic had afforded him the time and space to create a new album so soon after ‘Ordinary Man’ (2020).

“Well, the thing was I had all this time – we all did through the pandemic,” he explained. “Instead of lying there and just doing my physical therapy, the record actually got me doing something that I love.

“I was thinking about the times we’ve been living in. There wasn’t much good news. It was a fucking war in Ukraine and the pandemic. The world seemed to be on the brink of a bad thing.”

Osbourne continued: “The business forever surprises me. It’s never a safe bet. I’ve done things in the past where I tell myself, ‘This is going to be a hit’. Then it’s gone down the shitter and other things I’ve done… it’s done the opposite. I’m very cheered up by the support.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the Grammy nod for ‘Degradation Rules’ (which features Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi), the singer said: “I mean that song would’ve made a great Black Sabbath track. It’s a very well-structured song.

“I’ve known Tony since I was 12 years old and I’m glad to say we’ve continued a really good friendship. Tony’s been very supportive of me while I’ve been recovering from surgery. He’s been in constant contact, which has been great.”

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. Check out the full list of nominees here.

In a four-star review of ‘Patient Number 9’, NME hailed the album as “magnificent” and “a fizzing piece of hard-rock magic”.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne has said he wants an “unknown” actor to play him in the forthcoming biopic about he and Sharon’s life.