Ozzy Osbourne says he won’t be around for “too much longer” following Parkinson’s diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has said he doesn’t think he’ll be around for “too much longer” after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath legend revealed his battle with the neurological condition last week, having suffered a series of health setbacks over the last year.

Speaking to Kerrang, Osbourne revealed that he’s not troubled by the idea of his eventual passing.

“Do I ever think about when my time’s gonna come?,” said Ozzy.

“I think about it, I don’t worry about it. I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don’t dwell on it.”

“It’s gonna happen to us all. Am I happy now? No. I haven’t got my health. That thing knocked the shit out of me, man, but I’m still here.”

Ozzy’s battle with Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson’s, comes after he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

“I feel better now I’ve owned up to them [my fans] about having Parkinson’s,” Ozzy said recently of his diagnosis.

“To hide something is hard – you never feel proper. You feel guilty. I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore. It’s like I’m running out of excuses.”

Despite his health battles, Ozzy is now on the mend and recently released ‘Ordinary Man’ – a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will arrive on February 21.

He will also hit the road in October for a string of rescheduled UK arena shows.