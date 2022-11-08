Ozzy Osbourne says he’s having second thoughts about moving back to UK

Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is reconsidering he and his wife Sharon’s move to the UK from Los Angeles, saying he’d rather “stay in America”.

The couple, who have lived in LA for over 25 years, plan to settle into a new life in Buckinghamshire early next year. Ozzy and Sharon will document their return to England for a new reality TV series on the BBC.

Over the summer, the former Black Sabbath frontman explained that the concerning amount of mass shootings in the US was a reason behind the planned move. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous here,” he said. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day.”

Advertisement

The singer continued: “I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn [a famous celebrity cemetery in Los Angeles]. I’m English. I want to be back… It’s time for me to come home.”

The decision also came amid a series of ongoing health problems for Ozzy. Earlier this year, Sharon landed a new role presenting her own show, The Talk, at the London-based channel TalkTV.

During a new interview with Consequence, the Prince Of Darkness revealed that he’d had a change of heart about moving back to the UK permanently. “To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America,” he told the outlet. “I’m American now.”

Ozzy went on to say that Sharon’s racism row and subsequent exit from CBS’s The Talk last year had led to the pair feeling unsafe in the US.

“When my wife got called a racist on [The Talk], she is absolutely not a racist,” he said. “Her friend is Piers Morgan [who made controversial comments about Meghan Markle]. She didn’t say, ‘I agree with him’. She just respected his ability to have freedom of speech.

Advertisement

“That’s all that she said. And she got a lot of flak from that, so we actually had to have fucking armed guards and all that.”

Sharon, meanwhile, told Consequence that LA was “heaven” when she first moved there, but reiterated that the couple “don’t feel safe here” anymore.

“It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down,” she said. “It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy.”

However, her husband stood by his initial comment: “To be honest with you, I don’t want to go back [to the UK]. Fuck that.”

Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio solo album, ‘Patient Number 9’, back in September. He later expressed his determination to keep touring, despite his numerous health setbacks.