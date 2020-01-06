Watch Ozzy Osbourne lead a violent riot in explosive ‘Straight To Hell’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has released his violent new video for ‘Straight To Hell’ — check out the riotous clip below.

The track is taken from Osbourne’s upcoming new solo album ‘Ordinary Man’, which is expected to arrive later this month — although a specific release date has yet to be confirmed.

Following on from the recent release of the clip for fellow ‘Ordinary Man’ single ‘Under The Graveyard’, Osbourne has now released the explosive video for ‘Straight To Hell’ — which has been co-written by Slash, Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.

The visuals see a hooded and grinning Osbourne watching on as a violent protest unfolds around him, with demonstrators clashing with riot police before they eventually overpower the authorities as Osbourne cackles in the background. You can watch the video below.

Osbourne recently confirmed the rescheduled UK and European dates on his ‘No More Tours 2 Tour’ after health issues forced him to postpone the shows for a second time last year.

Osbourne was forced to shelve the dates, which were originally set to take place next month, in order to continue his recovery from surgery following a fall he suffered at his LA home in January.

Last week, Osbourne’s daughter Kelly dismissed reports that her father was “on his deathbed” — adding that “sometimes the media makes me sick!!” in regards to the speculation about Ozzy’s health.