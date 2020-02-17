News Music News

Ozzy Osbourne tattoo and album listening event comes to Sydney this week

Get inked to the Prince of Darkness’ new album, ‘Ordinary Man’

Karen Gwee
Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards
Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

This week, Ozzy Osbourne is organising tattoo and album listening events worldwide to mark the release of his new album, ‘Ordinary Man’, and one will take place in Sydney.

The Darling Parlour Tattoo in Balmain, NSW will play host to Ozzy’s take on an album listening party on Thursday, February 20. Fans will get to hear the new record before its release on Friday, February 21, while getting tattoos with designs inspired by the Prince of Darkness himself.

The Darling Parlour Tattoo will offer fans flash designs from five participating artists, who have each designed 17 tattoos inspired by Ozzy. The event will be first in first served from 11am onwards. Prices range from $150 to $650, per the tattoo shop’s Facebook event. RSVP at Ozzy’s official website.

The Sydney event joins several others around the world, also taking place on February 20. The vast majority of the events are slated for Europe and the Americas. North American locations include Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City and Oakland, just to name a few. European cities on the list include Oslo, Paris, Prague and Rome.

‘Ordinary Man’ is Ozzy’s first solo album in nearly a decade. Singles from the album include ‘Under The Graveyard’, ‘Straight To Hell’, featuring Slash of Guns N’ Roses, and the title track, which features Elton John.

