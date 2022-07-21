Ozzy Osbourne teases the release of new single ‘Degradation Rules’ featuring Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne has teased the upcoming release of a new single, ‘Degradation Rules’, featuring his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

On social media yesterday (July 20), Osbourne shared a brief animated clip that included an audio snippet from the heavy single. A kaleidoscope of skulls opens onto what looks to be a church window framed by thorns and roses. A foreboding guitar makes way for a wailing harmonica, delivered alongside the caption: “New Song on Friday!”

New Song on Friday! pic.twitter.com/gSRiwSS09D — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 20, 2022

The release of ‘Degradation Rules’ this Friday (July 22) serves as the second taste of Osbourne’s forthcoming album, ‘Patient Number 9’.

Set to be released on September 3, Osbourne’s 13th solo studio album ‘Patient Number 9’ will include contributions from the likes Eric Clapton, Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) and Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) who, along with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, provided some session work for the album’s title track, which dropped last month.

Chad Smith, drummer for Red Hit Chili Peppers, will also appear on the album, having last worked with Osbourne on the latter’s 2020 album ‘Ordinary Man’.

The ‘Patient Number 9’ title track featured a guest appearance by legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. “Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honour,” Osbourne said of Beck’s contribution to the track.

“There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping.”

“The song is about a mental institution,” Osbourne said of ‘Patient Number 9’ upon its release, which dropped alongside an official music video directed by artist and comic book creator Todd McFarlane.