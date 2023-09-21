Ozzy Osbourne undergoes “final” surgery: “I can’t do it anymore”

Ozzy Osbourne has undergone what he says will be his “final” neck surgery.

On Monday (September 19), Ozzy Osbourne shared an update through the second episode of the recently revived The Osbournes Podcast featuring Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne. While its unclear when the episode was filmed, Ozzy revealed: “Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck.”

He went on to explain: “Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

When asked how he was feeling about the operation, Ozzy said: “It’s all right. It’s just like going over for a fucking haircut now… But I have improved somewhat, I think.”

Ozzy added: “My feet feel like I’ve got bricks tied to them when I’m walking. I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I’ve got diving boots on when I’m walking. I think it’s the nerves. Then I was thinking, maybe I just need to get up off my ass and walk around the block a few times.”

The surgery comes after the iconic metal soloist and former Black Sabbath frontman suffered a fall in 2019, which dislodged metal rods that were put into his body after a quad bike crash in 2003. Osbourne was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2020.

During the first episode of The Osbournes Podcast last week (September 12), the frontman shared another update on his health. “My lower back is… I’m going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed. Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em,” he explained.

In July Ozzy provided a health update after cancelling his headlining slot at the Power Trip festival next month. “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready [to perform] yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” he wrote in a statement.

Ozzy Osbourne had announced his retirement from touring in February, calling off his scheduled European and UK tour dates in the process. Later that month, however, he said that he hoped to return to the stage at some point in the future.