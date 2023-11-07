Ozzy Osbourne’s grandaughter loves ‘Crazy Train’ but is “scared of him IRL”

Jack Osbourne has revealed that his daughter loves Ozzy Osbourne’s song ‘Crazy Train’, but is “scared” of her grandfather in real life.

The TV personality made the comments in a new episode of the recently revived podcast series The Osbournes, where he told his relatives – sister Kelly and parents Sharon and Ozzy – about his daughter’s perception of her grandfather.

The topic arose as Jack opened up about his previous ailments and health issues, and how he is now fatigued from looking after his children more than anything else.

“It’s mutual, we sit around worrying about you two all the time,” he told his parents in the discussion, to which Ozzy responded: “Bring your grandkids to see me!”

“I fucking will… [but] she’s scared of you IRL,” Jack jokingly responded, referring to his one-year-old daughter Maple. Maple is Jack’s first child with his new wife, Aree Gearhart. He also has three daughters with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Speaking to Kelly, Jack also made reference to one of the videos he shared on his Instagram page recently, which saw Maple getting giddy while watching footage of Ozzy performing live on stage.

“You haven’t seen the new video, where she’s pointing,” he told Kelly.

“We put on ‘Crazy Train’, like an actual performance. She does the ‘I, I, I’ [referring to the beginning of the track], but she’s pointing a the TV going ‘Papa, Papa, Papa, Papa, Papa’, just on repeat like a broken record.

“[But] in real life when she sees him and she’s like, ‘Oh fuck, there he is’.” Check out the full podcast episode below.

In previous episodes of the podcast, both Ozzy and Sharon opened up about the end of their long-running metal festival, Ozzfest, revealing that it came to a close due to “greedy” management.

“It was a very weird beast because all the bands were our mates, but the managers were greedy and for some reason they thought that we were making billions on it and we weren’t.”

“We made a profit. But it was not like – we couldn’t retire on it,” she continued. “And managers and agents wanted more and more and more, and it just wasn’t cost-effective anymore. We stopped because it just wasn’t cost-effective.”

Before that, Ozzy caught his family members and viewers off guard by admitting that he would willingly wet himself on stage as he was “wet anyway” from the on-stage antics.