Watch P1Harmony’s Keeho cover of Lee Hi’s ‘ONLY’

P1Harmony singer Keeho recently covered Lee Hi‘s hit ballad ‘ONLY’ during his guest appearance on Lee Mu-jin Service.

P1Harmony’s Keeho made a guest appearance on the February 13 episode of popular music talk show Lee Mu-jin Service. The Korean-Canadian singer came on the show to promote P1Harmony’s recent single, ‘Killin’ It’, and also performed several covers of popular songs.

The vocalist most notably took on Lee Hi’s hit song ‘ONLY’, originally released in 2021 as one of two title tracks off her studio album ‘4 Only’. Accompanied by a keyboardist, Keeho performed an abridged version of the song up till its first chorus, and stayed largely faithful to the original song’s instrumentation.

Keeho explained that he chose to perform ‘ONLY’ as his first cover on the episode as a challenge for himself as a native English speaker. “When I sang Korean songs, I didn’t understand the lyrics, I just sang sounds,” he explained.

“I wanted to assign myself some homework,” he added. “As I listened to the lyrics, [I thought,] ‘What does this mean to me?’, ‘What does it express?’, ‘What kind of emotions should I feel?'”

Other songs performed by Keeho during the episode include a solo version of ‘Killin’ It’, an English song from MAX called ‘Checklist’, as well as ‘And July’ by Heize and DEAN.

P1Harmony’s latest album ‘Killin’ It’ was released earlier this month and comprises ten tracks, all of which were co-written by rapper Jongseob. Members Keeho, Jiung and Intak also penned lyrics for album closer ‘I See U’, which is dedicated to the group’s fans.

‘Killin’ It’ came seven months after P1Harmony’s sixth mini-album ‘Harmony: All In’, which also marked the third and final instalment in their ‘Harmony’ album series. In an interview with NME, leader Keeho said: “We’ve achieved perfect harmony in this one, let down all of our worries and anxiety and doubts and jumped to a new level.”