P1Harmony on meeting for the first time: “We were already like a family”

K-pop rookies P1Harmony have opened up about how all the members quickly formed a bond with each other from the group’s very beginning.

During their interview with Rolling Stone on Twitch, member Intak said that they “clicked right away” when they met for the first time. He further explained that everyone had aligned goals and thoughts, both artistically and personally, that made them understand each other so well.

“Right from the beginning, we were already like a family. We already had so much harmony,” the 17-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Jongseob talked about working on their performance when they first got together as a group. The artist pointed out that it took them a while to build chemistry and bring out their individuality, especially in dancing. “It did take some time, but I think it’s definitely worth it and the result is good,” he said.

Keeho also spoke about doing their first movie P1H: The Beginning Of A New World priot to their debut. The K-pop idol described the experience as “scary” and “nerve-wracking”, but emphasized how it served as a great opportunity to practice their presence in front of the camera.

P1Harmony – composed of members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob – debuted in October 2020 with the EP ‘Disharmony: Stand Out’. They recently made a comeback in April with ‘Disharmony: Break Out’.

