P1Harmony and Pink Sweat$ announce new single ‘Gotta Get Back’

K-pop boyband P1Harmony and American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ are set to collaborate on the upcoming single, ‘Gotta Get Back’.

Yesterday (May 16), the boyband announced the upcoming digital single on Twitter, and also released the song’s pastel-coloured cover art. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Pink Sweat$ composed the forthcoming collaboration, while P1Harmony members Intak and Jongseob helped pen lyrics for the track. ‘Gotta Get Back’ drops on May 26.

Advertisement

The collaboration comes just three months after the boyband covered Pink Sweat$’s 2021 single ‘At My Worst’. The American singer has also previously shown support for the boyband, having attended the New York City show of their ‘P1ustage H : PEACE’ tour earlier this year.

‘Gotta Get Back’ will mark the P1Harmony’s first music release since they released the English version of ‘Do It Like This’ in March. The original Korean version of the track had been released in January as part of the group’s third mini-album ‘Disharmony: Find Out’.

This is also not the first time the ‘Honest’ singer has worked with a South Korean artist either. Most recently, Pink Sweat$ appeared as a special guest at former iKON member B.I’s debut online concert in October 2021.

Back in 2019, he teamed up with K-R&B singer Crush on the single ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ and, in the following year, released a remix version of his song ’17’ featuring Joshua and DK of SEVENTEEN.

Advertisement

In other K-pop news, SEVENTEEN have shared new details for their upcoming ‘Be The Sun’ world tour. The tour is set to kick off in Seoul this June, before heading to North America, where SEVENTEEN will play in 12 different cities across the US and Canada.